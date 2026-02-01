Driver charged in Westmoreland County crash that killed 19-year-old taken into custody

A driver who allegedly hit and killed a teenager on an e-bike last year is now in custody, according to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office.

Online court records confirm that William Sever of Jennette had been arraigned and denied bail on Friday.

Sever, 37, is charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash near College Avenue in Hempfield Township last July that killed 19-year-old Jayden Lynch.

Police say that, at the time of the crash, Sever had a suspended license from a prior DUI conviction.

Sever is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing Feb. 12, records show.

