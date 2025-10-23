Alcoa invests $60M in Upstate NY smelter, secures 10-year renewable energy contract

Alcoa Corp. announced Wednesday a $60 million investment into its aluminum smelter in Upstate New York, the world’s oldest continuously operating smelter and one of a handful left in the United States.

The $60 million will go to the rebuilding of the anode baking furnace at Alcoa’s Massena, New York, plant between now and 2028. The anode baking furnace produces anodes, large carbon blocks that conduct electricity and help make molten aluminum at high temperatures.

Alcoa made the investment announcement at the same time it said it reached a 10-year renewable energy contract with the New York Power Authority to provide electricity to the Massena plant beginning April 1, 2026.

