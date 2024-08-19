Aldi sets opening date for new store in Harmony

HARMONY, Pa. — A new grocery option is coming soon for residents in Butler County.

On Thursday, Aug. 29, grocery chain Aldi will open its newest store in the region in Harmony, located at 236 Perry Highway.

To celebrate the opening, Aldi, a Germany-based grocery chain that offers a unique selection of low-cost items, will offer gift bags with a sampling of Aldi products and a gift card to the first 100 customers at the store, and it will donate $1,000 to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

