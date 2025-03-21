Allegheny Health Network downsizes, moves North Side office to Nova Place

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny Health Network is making a major move to shrink the size of a long-time North Side office in a transition that will still likely rank as one of the year’s largest office deals.

A little more than a year before its lease expires, Allegheny Health Network announced that it has signed a 20-year lease with Faros Properties to take around 48,000 square feet in Tower Two at Nova Place, a commitment that will result in AHN leaving a 30-year presence of 200,000 square feet at Four Allegheny Center, a building in the larger complex separately owned by Rugby Realty Co. Inc.

That scaling down from 200,000 square feet to less than 50,000 will be made in a move by AHN’s remote clinical workforce and other employees in which the health system acknowledged the 1,200 employees that worked out of Four Allegheny Center before the pandemic has now been reduced to a staff of about 200, as a large component of the employees now work remotely.

The move is expected to start at the beginning of 2026 with the lease expiring later in the year after three decades.

