Bitty & Beau’s Coffee teases return to Pittsburgh with food truck after Strip District store closure

PITTSBURGH — The Strip District coffee shop may have closed just before Christmas, but Bitty & Beau’s Coffee, the multi-state coffee shop venture with a mission of providing job opportunities to people with special needs, is preparing to ride again in Pittsburgh, leaving a brick-and-mortar approach behind to establish a food truck version of the business in the region instead.

The company announced a new plan to establish a Bitty & Beau’s Coffee Cruiser in Pittsburgh on Facebook.

“Pittsburgh, something special is rolling your way,” reads the social media announcement. “Our Bitty & Beau’s Coffee Cruiser is officially coming to the Steel City — bringing great coffee, meaningful jobs, and a whole lot of belonging with it.”

