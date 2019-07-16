Black Forge Coffee House, a metal music themed coffee shop that has played a key role in the ongoing revitalization of Allentown, is debuting a second location.
The coffee shop was scheduled to open Monday at 7 a.m. at 701 Chartiers Ave. in McKees Rocks, a 6,000-square-foot location that will be home to its new roasting operation for its own coffee.
The ownership looks to add a new retail space and kitchen as it establishes its business there, building on its offerings in Allentown, which has become a hub for live music.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
