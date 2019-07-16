  • Black Forge debuts new coffee shop in McKees Rocks

    By: Tim Schooley  – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Black Forge Coffee House, a metal music themed coffee shop that has played a key role in the ongoing revitalization of Allentown, is debuting a second location.

    The coffee shop was scheduled to open Monday at 7 a.m. at 701 Chartiers Ave. in McKees Rocks, a 6,000-square-foot location that will be home to its new roasting operation for its own coffee.

    The ownership looks to add a new retail space and kitchen as it establishes its business there, building on its offerings in Allentown, which has become a hub for live music.

