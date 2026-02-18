Booz Allen to acquire Southpointe-based cybersecurity firm

Booz Allen Hamilton has inked an agreement to acquire Canonsburg-based Defy Security.

Defy Security was founded in 2017 by CEO Justin Domachowski and COO Jeremy Gilbert. It employs approximately 100 people between Southpointe and a secondary location in San Ramon, California. Once acquired, it will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary and will work within Booz Allen to deliver cybersecurity solutions to a variety of industries and countries, including supporting Booz Allen’s growing international customer base in Europe.

“We founded Defy Security to reimagine the way commercial enterprises buy and scale cyber technology,” Domachowski said in a prepared statement. “Combining Booz Allen’s deep technical qualification and global reach with our leading cyber solutions and talent opens incredible opportunities to support global customers in new ways. We could not be more excited about the road ahead.”

