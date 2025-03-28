Carnegie Mellon University assesses finances amid federal cuts, vows to maintain values

PITTSBURGH — Carnegie Mellon University is assessing its finances and spending in the wake of the widespread federal cuts to the nation’s colleges and universities, although President Farnam Jahanian said late Wednesday CMU wasn’t going to pause Ph.D. admissions like others.

In a letter to the CMU community, Jahanian promised the university wouldn’t compromise its values even as federal funding for research wanes.

“Even as the societal context evolves and legal changes require us to adapt, our commitment to fostering an inclusive and engaged community — one where freedom of speech and academic freedom are protected — remains unshakable,” Jahanaian wrote.

CMU, along with other top research universities like the University of Pittsburgh, have spent the past two months assessing the damage from the reductions and eliminations in National Institutes of Health grants and elsewhere. CMU has also joined a lawsuit attempting to stop the funding cuts.

