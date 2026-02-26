CEO of local business incubator Ascender to step down in April

PITTSBURGH — After seven years at the helm of nonprofit business incubator Ascender, CEO Nadyli Nuñez is stepping down.

Nuñez has led the East Liberty-based nonprofit business incubator and co-working space since 2019, when she first served as operations director and then executive director. In 2024, that title changed to CEO. Now, Nuñez is expected to step down in April of this year as she moves on to a new chapter, which she is currently uncertain of.

“(January) is always a season of reflection for me and to be honest I’ve really seen the team step up and do some really incredible work the last few months, we’ve just been in higher gear than before,” Nuñez said. “What I want Ascender to continue building is almost a decentralized place of entrepreneurial support, where it doesn’t rely on one person. So both that mission paired with where the team is at, it’s the perfect timing.”

