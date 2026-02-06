Chairman of Penguins buyer says company is in talks to buy the Post-Gazette

It seems as though a new potential buyer may have emerged for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

David Hoffmann, founder and chairman of the Florida-based Hoffmann Family of Cos., stated publicly on Thursday that his company is “in discussions” to buy the paper, which is currently owned by Toledo, Ohio-based Block Communications Inc.

The Hoffmann Family of Cos., notably, is the same company that in December reached a deal to acquire the Pittsburgh Penguins from Fenway Sports Group. It also has a corporate office in Illinois.

