Chairman of Penguins buyer says company is in talks to buy the Post-Gazette

Chairman of Penguins buyer says company is in talks to buy the Post-Gazette David Hoffmann, founder and chairman of the Hoffmann Family of Cos., at the St. Louis Business Journal’s Advance STL event on Thursday, Feb. 5. (Dilip Vishwanat | SLBJ)
It seems as though a new potential buyer may have emerged for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

David Hoffmann, founder and chairman of the Florida-based Hoffmann Family of Cos., stated publicly on Thursday that his company is “in discussions” to buy the paper, which is currently owned by Toledo, Ohio-based Block Communications Inc.

The Hoffmann Family of Cos., notably, is the same company that in December reached a deal to acquire the Pittsburgh Penguins from Fenway Sports Group. It also has a corporate office in Illinois.

Most Read