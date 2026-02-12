Chrome Federal Credit Union opens first Pittsburgh branch

PITTSBURGH — One of the region’s largest credit unions now has a brick-and-mortar presence inside the city of Pittsburgh.

Chrome Federal Credit Union confirmed that, following completion of its merger with Alcoa Federal Credit Union, the latter’s sole location, at 201 Isabella Street on Pittsburgh’s North Shore, has been converted to a Chrome branch.

“We are thrilled to not only offer expanded services and locations to Alcoa’s members, but also to establish a strategic presence on the North Shore,” Broc Sleek, Chrome’s new president and CEO, said via email on Monday. “For our Chrome members who live, work and visit downtown, this new branch is a convenient addition to meet their banking needs. Chrome can now reach even more individuals and businesses and show them why members love being part of our credit union.”

