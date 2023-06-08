Citizens driving away from auto loans within weeks

PITTSBURGH — If you plan on buying a car and need a loan, options are shrinking in about three weeks.

Citizens, among the biggest banks operating in Pittsburgh, will no longer originate indirect auto loans as of July 1.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG), the bank’s Providence, Rhode Island-based parent, announced the change on Wednesday.

Read the full story from our partners at Pittsburgh Business Times here.

