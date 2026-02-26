Downtown building ramps up leasing under new ownership

PITTSBURGH — The leasing team and ownership of 11 Stanwix have ushered in a growing collection of new professional services firms, adding more than 135,000 square feet of new lease commitments since late 2024.

That’s according to an announcement by JLL, which represents the property, a 23-story office tower overlooking the Monongahela River that totals 476,000 square feet.

The newcomers, including Strada Architecture, which moved into a 14,503-square-foot space last month, the law firm Raines Feldman, soon to move into 21,933 square feet, as well as other new leases by Jackson Lewis, taking a 16,022-square-foot sublease, making the building an increasingly popular downtown address for law firms.

