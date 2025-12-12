Eckert Seamans appoints its CFO to dual role with COO post

One of Pittsburgh’s biggest law firms on Monday announced a new chief operating officer.

Actually, Mark A. Peterson, who joined Eckert Seamans almost a year ago as firmwide chief financial officer, has been tapped to take on the additional post. He assumes responsibility for overseeing all business operations and will collaborate closely with Eckert Seamans’ executive committee and board of directors, partnering with C-suite executives and senior business professionals to drive the development and execution of the firm’s strategic business plans.

Peterson, who marks his one-year anniversary at Eckert Seamans on Dec. 20, had previously served as a global director of financial intelligence at Reed Smith LLP, Pittsburgh’s largest law firm, and had worked there since 2003.

