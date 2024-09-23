The economic impact of a seventh daily British Airways flight

The addition of a seventh daily flight a week by British Airways at Pittsburgh International Airport doesn’t just add to local flying options. There’s a significant economic impact as well.

It’s an extra $6.2 million a year in direct economic impact to the Pittsburgh region from just adding that one flight to the six days a week British Airways is already serving the London-Pittsburgh route.

British Airways announced last week that it would answer the requests of the airport authority and businesses, officials and leisure travelers, and fly seven days a week between Pittsburgh and London between the end of March and September.

