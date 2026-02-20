EQT buys larger stake in Mountain Valley Pipeline

EQT Corp. will increase its ownership in the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

The Pittsburgh-based natural gas producer, which got back partial ownership in the signature pipeline when it acquired Equitrans Midstream Corp. in 2024, said it and its joint venture partner Blackstone Credit & Insurance would exercise an option to acquire part of Con Edison’s MVP Mainline and MVP Boost, which is a compression project, for about $115 million of the total $213 million cost.

The option was exercised Jan. 2, and the deal will close in the first half of the year.

