EQT eyes more natural gas deals for data centers after recent Pennsylvania agreements

EQT Corp., which has already scooped up agreements to supply natural gas to two of Pennsylvania’s biggest data and AI center projects, is expecting to get even more in the coming months and years.

Pittsburgh-based EQT (NYSE: EQT), the country’s largest independent natural gas producer, announced over this past summer plans to supply the long-term gas needs of the Homer City Redevelopment campus of AI and data centers in Indiana County as well as the conversion of the Bruce Mansfield coal-fired power plant in Shippingport to gas turbines. Both would total about 1.5 million cubic feet per day of natural gas production when fully operating.

“We have made significant progress with the various in-basin power projects that we announced last quarter and are seeing additional opportunities to provide natural gas supply and infrastructure to service new load growth in Appalachia,” EQT CEO Toby Z. Rice said Wednesday during the company’s third quarter financial conference call.

