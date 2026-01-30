Federated Hermes to open Hong Kong office as part of Asia-Pacific expansion strategy

Federated Hermes is expanding its international footprint with the addition of a Hong Kong office to capitalize on the region’s rapidly growing wealth market.

The Pittsburgh-based investment management giant aims to deepen relationships with private banks, family offices, wealth intermediaries and institutional investors across the Asia-Pacific region. The planned Hong Kong office, subject to regulatory and other necessary approvals, will strengthen its established footprint which includes offices in Singapore, Tokyo and Sydney, Australia. Federated Hermes has maintained a presence in the region since 2010.

“Asia continues to be one of the fastest-growing wealth markets globally, with clients increasingly seeking partners who can support more sophisticated investment strategies and portfolio construction,” Jim Roland, head of distribution for Asia Pacific at Federated Hermes, said in a prepared statement. “Establishing a presence in Hong Kong enables us to work even more closely with partners and clients on the ground, providing localized service and expertise.”

