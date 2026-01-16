Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop continues expansion as it enters its sixth U.S. state

A growing Pittsburgh-based retailer is officially entering its sixth U.S. state.

Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop, an experiential candy, soda and gifts store, is opening its first Texas location this month.

The new store will open in Flower Mound, Texas, on January 22, and it will be the retailer’s 22nd location overall.

