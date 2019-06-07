  • Ground breaking for cap park across Crosstown Boulevard set for next week

    By: Tim Schooley  – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The prospect of a new office anchor tenant signing could lead the development team of the Pittsburgh Penguins to build a new signature office tower ahead of another building in its master plan to redevelop the former Civic Arena site.

    Pittsburgh Penguins President and CEO David Morehouse, providing an update on the arena site as the guest speaker of VisionPittsburgh, a regular lunch speaker series of the Pittsburgh Business Times, on Thursday touched on the potential change of plans before a full audience at the Duquesne Club.

