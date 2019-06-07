PITTSBURGH - The prospect of a new office anchor tenant signing could lead the development team of the Pittsburgh Penguins to build a new signature office tower ahead of another building in its master plan to redevelop the former Civic Arena site.
Pittsburgh Penguins President and CEO David Morehouse, providing an update on the arena site as the guest speaker of VisionPittsburgh, a regular lunch speaker series of the Pittsburgh Business Times, on Thursday touched on the potential change of plans before a full audience at the Duquesne Club.
Related Headlines
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- National Doughnut Day 2019: Here's where to get free doughnuts
- Man arrested for allegedly killing estranged wife 2 years ago
- Alligator captured in Pittsburgh neighborhood
- VIDEO: Woman accused of leaving 3 young kids on side of major Pittsburgh-area road
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}