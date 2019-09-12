  • Here's where Pittsburgh colleges stand in the latest U.S. News & World Report ranking

    By: Luke Torrance

    PITTSBURGH - U.S. News & World Report released its annual ranking of colleges and universities, and 2020 marked a big jump for a few notable schools.

    One of them was the biggest in the city — the University of Pittsburgh. Pitt had its highest ranking in the national rankings since 2010 and was named the 18th best public university in the nation. In both its national ranking and public schools ranking, Pitt was tied with its in-state rival, Penn State University. Grove City College also continued its climb upward in a separate ranking of liberal arts colleges.

