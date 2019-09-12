PITTSBURGH - U.S. News & World Report released its annual ranking of colleges and universities, and 2020 marked a big jump for a few notable schools.
One of them was the biggest in the city — the University of Pittsburgh. Pitt had its highest ranking in the national rankings since 2010 and was named the 18th best public university in the nation. In both its national ranking and public schools ranking, Pitt was tied with its in-state rival, Penn State University. Grove City College also continued its climb upward in a separate ranking of liberal arts colleges.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- Deadly crash reported on Route 51 in Westmoreland Co.
- Hazmat suits needed as crews remove over 100 dogs from Ross Twp. home
- Pastor and mental health advocate Jarrid Wilson dies of apparent suicide
- VIDEO: Man used cell phone to record other men in Pitt bathrooms, police say
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}