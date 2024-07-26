Business

Here’s how many Pittsburgh branches banks closed by mid-2024

By Patty Tascarella – Senior Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

Citizens Bank

PITTSBURGH — Branch closures slowed dramatically in Pittsburgh during the first half of 2024 compared with a year ago, but continue to outpace openings.

During the six months ending June 30, 11 branches were shuttered.

In the first half of 2023, 26 closed and of those, 13 were Citizens Financial Group branches located inside Giant Eagle supermarkets, which replaced by the bank with virtual assistant kiosks, a process that continues.

