  • House to introduce bill on required access to pediatric hospitals

    By: By Paul J. Gough  – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The Pennsylvania House of Representatives will introduce legislation that would require binding arbitration between the state’s pediatric hospitals and insurers, and House Speaker Mike Turzai vowed similar legislation for specialty cancer facilities if there isn't an agreement over UPMC Hillman Cancer Center.

    Details on the legislation weren't immediately announced. But it would likely be modeled on a previous House bill, in 2011, that passed under Turzai when he was majority leader, requiring binding arbitration between insurers and health care providers when deemed in the public interest.

    Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.

