PITTSBURGH - The Pennsylvania House of Representatives will introduce legislation that would require binding arbitration between the state’s pediatric hospitals and insurers, and House Speaker Mike Turzai vowed similar legislation for specialty cancer facilities if there isn't an agreement over UPMC Hillman Cancer Center.
Details on the legislation weren't immediately announced. But it would likely be modeled on a previous House bill, in 2011, that passed under Turzai when he was majority leader, requiring binding arbitration between insurers and health care providers when deemed in the public interest.
Related Headlines
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- David Ortiz reportedly shot in Dominican Republic, condition unknown
- Pennsylvania man says traffic circles causing increase in tornadoes
- Thousands of dollars' worth of artwork stolen at Three Rivers Arts Festival
- VIDEO: Ceremony held for organ donors who gave gift of life
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}