How a local game studio developed Sony’s new God of War game in secret

PITTSBURGH — Earlier this month, Sony unveiled a new slate of games for the Playstation 5, including the surprise release of a new game in its flagship God of War series, developed in part by Pittsburgh-based company Mega Cat Studios.

Mega Cat, based in Polish Hill, was founded a decade ago, developing games on cartridges for retro consoles like the Nintendo Entertainment System. Over the years, the studio has grown to hundreds of employees across the globe and has worked with several well-known IPs, including Five Nights at Freddy’s and the Backyard Sports franchises, as well as hosting in-person functions at local events like Anthrocon. The studio’s latest game, “God of War: Sons of Sparta,” is easily the biggest franchise it has tackled yet, but the past decade of work played a big role in shaping the game.

“Every game that we’ve released has played some role in Mega Cat’s maturity and growth and sophistication and we’ve worked with tons of IP licensed projects as a work-for-hire studio,” CEO James Deighan said. “Until you’ve released some games and sort of been humbled and educated, then you have a sense of what’s realistic for the scope and how many people, how much time and how it works to fit the pieces together.”

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group