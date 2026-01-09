Incline Equity Partners sells Certified Collision Group after doubling revenue

Incline Equity Partners on Tuesday said it sold Certified Collision Group, a subscription-based membership network for independent collision repair shops that has been part of its portfolio since 2022. During that time, California-based CCG’s revenue more than doubled through organic initiatives and two strategic acquisitions.

Terms of the deal, which wrapped on Dec. 30, 2025, weren’t disclosed, but it capped a solid end to a year that got off to a slow start and whets Pittsburgh’s largest private equity firm’s appetite for more activity.

“I would say, just like the Steelers, Incline finished strong,” said Jack Glover, founding managing partner, “particularly the third and fourth quarters.”

