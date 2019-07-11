  • Kennametal announces plan to close facilities in Westmoreland County and Germany

    By: Luke Torrance

    Updated:

    Kennametal announced Thursday that it would be closing several manufacturing facilities as part of a restructuring plan, including one plant in Westmoreland County.

    In a press release, the Pittsburgh-based manufacturer said operations at its plant in Irwin, Pennsylvania would be consolidated into a newly modernized plant in Arkansas. 

    The company did not say specifically when operations would cease at the Irwin plant, but indicated that the plant's closing — along with the closing of two plants and in distribution center in Germany — would occur across the fiscal years 2020 and 2021.

