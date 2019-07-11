Kennametal announced Thursday that it would be closing several manufacturing facilities as part of a restructuring plan, including one plant in Westmoreland County.
In a press release, the Pittsburgh-based manufacturer said operations at its plant in Irwin, Pennsylvania would be consolidated into a newly modernized plant in Arkansas.
Related Headlines
The company did not say specifically when operations would cease at the Irwin plant, but indicated that the plant's closing — along with the closing of two plants and in distribution center in Germany — would occur across the fiscal years 2020 and 2021.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: Flash Flood Warnings in effect as rounds of rain, storms hit area
- Pittsburgh Traffic: Flooding closing roads, causing delays across area
- Judge decides to send suspect in 8-year-old's stabbing death back to Pa. today
- VIDEO: Fentanyl discovered in popular children's game at local store
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}