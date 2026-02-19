‘Mayor of Kingstown’ final season secures $28M in tax credits for Pittsburgh filming

PITTSBURGH — The Shapiro Administration is awarding $28 million for production of the fifth and final season of the Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown,” filmed in and around Pittsburgh. This is estimated to inject $107 million in direct spending into the local economy, while creating 1,749 jobs, and utilizing 5,600 hotel nights.

Dawn Keezer, executive director of the Pittsburgh Film Office, said “Mayor of Kingstown” has become a cornerstone production for the region and is excited to welcome it back in March. Season 4 alone generated more than $95 million in economic impact for Pittsburgh, she said.

“The show has built genuine roots with our workforce, our businesses and our communities,” Keezer said in a prepared statement. “In addition to creating thousands of jobs and millions in economic activity, the production repeatedly invested back into the region through contributions to local nonprofits that supported scholarships, food security and essential supplies for families in need.”

