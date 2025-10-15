Morgan Lewis to relocate Pittsburgh office

Morgan Lewis is relocating its Pittsburgh office to One PPG Place in mid-2027, the international law firm confirmed to the Business Times on Monday.

A spokesperson said via email that Morgan Lewis is taking nearly the same square footage as the space it is vacating.

The firm declined at this time to disclose the specific size of the new space at One PPG or terms of the lease.

