New Ashley HomeStore slated for location in Monroeville

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Ashley HomeStore, currently building out a new store at South Hills Village, is also preparing a new location in Monroeville as well.

According to officials with the municipality of Monroeville, an Ashley HomeStore is taking over the former location of Phantom Fireworks at 4680 Old William Penn Highway, a one-time Giant Eagle store across from the community’s M@C Discount location in a former Gander Mountain store.

It remains to be determined when the new Ashley HomeStore might open in Monroeville in a location not far from the Levin Furniture store a short drive further out Route 22 in the eastern suburb.

