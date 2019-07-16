  • New owner finalizes deal with Soffer Organization to take ownership of SouthSide Works

    By: Tim Schooley  – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    

    It's official.

    There's a new owner of the mixed-use heart of the SouthSide Works, the master plan redevelopment of a former steel mill on the South Side.

    Ian Ross, a founder and principal of New York-based Somera Road Inc., a real estate firm that specializes in distressed assets, confirmed that his company reached final terms and took ownership of the property.

