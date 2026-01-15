O’Connor appoints new executives, board members at URA and HACP

PITTSBURGH — Mayor of the City of Pittsburgh Corey O’Connor has made two new executive appointments at prominent city authorities, and added a board member to one.

Both executive appointees most recently served in roles at the Allegheny Conference on Community Development.

Majestic Lane, who previously served as chief equity officer at the Conference, has been named deputy executive director and chief strategy officer of the Urban Redevelopment Authority.

