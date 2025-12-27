Pennsylvania’s largest private companies - see who made the list

Wawa once again ranks as Pennsylvania’s largest private company, widening its lead over cross-state rival Sheetz and improving to No. 21 nationally on Forbes' 2025 list of America’s top private companies.

The Delaware County convenience store giant moved up one spot in the latest installment of the America’s Top Private Companies list despite its estimated revenue dipping slightly to $18.64 billion from $18.84 billion the year prior, according to Forbes.

Wawa has held a spot on the annual list every year of the four decades that Forbes has tracked the country’s largest private companies.

