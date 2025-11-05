Philips Respironics to cut 196 jobs at three western Pennsylvania facilities

Philips Respironics is laying off 196 employees across three facilities in Westmoreland County during a six month span, according to a WARN notice filed with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry that was posted on Friday.

The layoffs will begin on Dec. 31, 2025 and wrap by June 30, 2026. The locations impacted are 174 Tech Center Drive, Mount Pleasant; 312 Alvin Drive, New Kensington; and 1001 Murry Ridge Lane, Murrysville.

“In June 2024, we previously announced that our western Pennsylvania manufacturing operations would transfer to a strategic supplier,” a Philips spokesperson told the Business Times via email Friday afternoon. “The Warn letter issued on October 30, 2025, for some employees in the Murrysville and New Kensington sites were part of this notification from last year, and is just now being implemented based on the transition plans for the sites. This previous announcement was made in light of the evolving production volumes as we simultaneously near the completion of the remediation and remain under the terms of the consent decree.”

