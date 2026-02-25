PHOTOS: $5.25M Cranberry Township property with home theater, pool listed for sale

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 25-plus-acre property in Cranberry Township is currently listed for sale for $5.25 million.

The property, located at 5056 Bear Run Road, is listed with Dustin Hook of RE/MAX Select Realty. Situated on the property is an 11,000-square-foot estate that has seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and one half bathroom.

The first floor of the home boasts a three-story entry, an A-frame great room with a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and a chef’s style kitchen and dining area. The master suite is on the main floor, with a stone fireplace of its own, a walk-in closet and dressing room, an arts and crafts room and a remodeled bathroom. There’s also an office and guest suite on the main floor.

