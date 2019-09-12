PITTSBURGH - A federal court ruled Wednesday that StarKist Co. will have to pay a fine of $100 million for its role in a conspiracy to fix the price of canned and pouched tuna.
The company announced the fine in a statement on its website Wednesday. The fine was handed down by the United States District Court, Northern District of California.
Read more from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- Deadly crash reported on Route 51 in Westmoreland Co.
- Hazmat suits needed as crews remove over 100 dogs from Ross Twp. home
- Pastor and mental health advocate Jarrid Wilson dies of apparent suicide
- VIDEO: Man used cell phone to record other men in Pitt bathrooms, police say
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}