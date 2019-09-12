  • Starkist must pay $100M fine in tuna price-fixing case

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A federal court ruled Wednesday that StarKist Co. will have to pay a fine of $100 million for its role in a conspiracy to fix the price of canned and pouched tuna.

    The company announced the fine in a statement on its website Wednesday. The fine was handed down by the United States District Court, Northern District of California.

    Read more from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories