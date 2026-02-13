Pittsburgh Business Times announces 30 Under 30 honorees for 2026

PITTSBURGH — The 2026 class of 30 Under 30 honorees has been selected.

30 Under 30, which the Pittsburgh Business Times presents in partnership with Leadership Pittsburgh Inc., honors young professionals who are making an impact on both their workplaces and their communities.

This year’s class of honorees will be honored in a series of profiles in a special edition of the Pittsburgh Business Times on March 20. They also will be honored at an awards celebration in April. Check back for more details about each of the honorees and how to attend the celebration.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

