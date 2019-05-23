  • Leadership Pittsburgh sends 10 to Harvard program

    PITTSBURGH - Ten people from the Pittsburgh region have been invited to participate in the Harvard Business School Young American Leaders Program (YALP) in June of this year in Boston.

    The four-year-old program brings together representatives from Seattle, Minneapolis-Saint Paul, Columbus, Boston, Detroit, Miami, Chattanooga, Nashville, and Salt Lake City to share best practices to improve prosperity.

    Leadership Pittsburgh Inc. partnered with the Allegheny Conference on Community Development and a panel of civic leaders to recommend participants for this year’s program, which is in its second year.

