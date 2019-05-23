PITTSBURGH - Ten people from the Pittsburgh region have been invited to participate in the Harvard Business School Young American Leaders Program (YALP) in June of this year in Boston.
The four-year-old program brings together representatives from Seattle, Minneapolis-Saint Paul, Columbus, Boston, Detroit, Miami, Chattanooga, Nashville, and Salt Lake City to share best practices to improve prosperity.
Related Headlines
Leadership Pittsburgh Inc. partnered with the Allegheny Conference on Community Development and a panel of civic leaders to recommend participants for this year’s program, which is in its second year.
Click here to read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- Strong storms, potential for isolated tornado Thursday
- ‘Vomit fraud' on the rise among some ride-share services, including steep fees
- Pennsylvania hosting Fish-For-Free Day this weekend
- VIDEO: Woman's last wish is for her dog to be euthanized, buried with her
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}