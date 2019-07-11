  • Penguins trade of Phil Kessel already paying dividends for Coyotes

    Updated:

    The news broke on the afternoon of June 29 that the Arizona Coyotes had traded for Phil Kessel, and nearly right a way, fans started calling for season tickets.

    Kessel, a three-time All-Star and one of the more well-known names in the National Hockey League, has been in the league since 2006 with stints with the Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs and most recently the Pittsburgh Penguins. Coyotes General Manager John Chayka described Kessel as “a proven winner, an elite goal scorer and one of the most productive point producers in the NHL.”

    Related Headlines

    Read more from the Pittsburgh Business Times.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Pittsburgh Business Times

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories