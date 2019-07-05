  • Trucking company plans $3.1M expansion, adding jobs

    By: Patty Tascarella – Senior Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    A Beaver County company received the state’s approval for a $1.57 million, 15-year loan at a 3% rate that will enable it to build a new facility and add jobs.

    Gov. Tom Wolf announced that the funding for Beemac Trucking LLC was approved through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority via the Beaver County Corp. for Economic Development.

    Beemac plans to construct a new full-service maintenance and repair facility in Ambridge Borough. The total cost is $3.1 million. The project will enable Beemac to create 24 full-time jobs while retaining 190 full-time jobs within three years.

