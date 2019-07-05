A Beaver County company received the state’s approval for a $1.57 million, 15-year loan at a 3% rate that will enable it to build a new facility and add jobs.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced that the funding for Beemac Trucking LLC was approved through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority via the Beaver County Corp. for Economic Development.
Beemac plans to construct a new full-service maintenance and repair facility in Ambridge Borough. The total cost is $3.1 million. The project will enable Beemac to create 24 full-time jobs while retaining 190 full-time jobs within three years.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 shot as crowds left fireworks show downtown; police asking witnesses to come forward
- Traffic backed up on Parkway East after reports of person running in between cars after crash
- 6-year-old girl hit by firework, taken to hospital
- VIDEO: Man killed in motorcycle crash on I-279
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}