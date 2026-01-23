Pittsburgh International Airport falls just short of 2024 passenger record

Pittsburgh International Airport came close but ultimately fell slightly short of its post-hub passenger record set in 2024.

There were 9.84 million passengers either flying into or out of Pittsburgh International Airport in 2025, down from 9.94 million in 2024, according to data released Friday by the Allegheny County Airport Authority. But that was still the second-best passenger total at PIT since US Airways pulled its hub in the mid-2000s. There were 9.82 million passengers at PIT in 2007.

"Airlines continue to invest in this market, and overall we were pretty much flat with last year," Christina Cassotis, CEO of the Allegheny County Airport Authority, said Friday.

