Point Park University unanimously elects president

PITTSBURGH — The Point Park University Board of Trustees unanimously voted to appoint interm president Dr. Chris W. Brussalis as the school’s ninth president.

Dr. Brussalis has been serving as interm president since Feb. 1, 2023 after the departure of former president Don Green, the university said.

“The Board of Trustees is thoroughly pleased with Dr. Brussalis’ exemplary performance as interim president,” said Chair of the Board of Trustees Joseph R. Greco Jr. “We have confidence that Dr. Brussalis’ visionary leadership, his allegiance to Point Park and its students, and his unwavering commitment to excellence will grow the University and enhance the vibrancy of Downtown Pittsburgh.”

Dr. Brussalis is chairman of The Hill Group, Inc., a national management consulting firm and an adjunct professor of management and policy at the Heinz College of Carnegie Mellon University, the university said.

“Point Park is well-positioned to thrive. We are one of the most dynamic urban universities in America with career-focused educational programs, world-class facilities, and faculty and staff who are driven by our mission to enable our to students achieve their goals,” Dr. Brussalis said. “I am thrilled with this opportunity, and I am confident that Point Park will continue to impact its students and the Pittsburgh region for years to come.”

Point Park University said Dr. Brussalis has been working with the school community to complete its next strategic plan, which is expected to be presented to the public early in the fall.

©2022 Cox Media Group