PPG Paints Arena gets connectivity overhaul with hundreds of new access points

PITTSBURGH — When Aaron Mimran talks about the new Wi-Fi updates at PPG Paints Arena, he paints a vivid picture.

“When you think back to the Winter Olympics and Jack Hughes scored that game-winning goal for the USA to clinch gold, one thing that struck me is how many people had their phones up,” he said. “They were all taking video and live streaming or sending it to social media. You can’t do that everywhere. But you could do it here.”

Mimran, who is the Pittsburgh area’s regional vice president at Comcast Business, helped oversee a massive overhaul of the Wi-Fi system at PPG Paints Arena. Working together with the Penguins, Comcast Business installed a new 6Ghz Wi-Fi network that doubled the wireless capacity at PPG Paints Arena, as well as the team’s practice facility, the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry.

