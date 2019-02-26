PITTSBURGH - PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) announced a partnership with the NFL's Oakland Raiders, in a news release Monday.
The multi-year corporate marketing agreement makes PPG paint brands the team’s “official paint.” The company’s products will be used in the new Raiders stadium in Las Vegas, set for completion in 2020.
Related Headlines
Read the latest business news in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
“PPG is excited to grow our relationship with the Raiders organization and their loyal fan base, which includes a number of do-it-yourself consumers and paint professionals,” said Bryan Iams, PPG vice president of corporate and government affairs, in a prepared statement. “PPG’s paints and coatings will help provide an exceptional experience for countless fans and will beautify the Raiders stadium for years to come.”
PPG did not disclose the financial details of the partnership.
TRENDING NOW:
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}