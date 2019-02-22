Report: Cure to close in Lawrenceville

PITTSBURGH - Cure, one of the most famous restaurants in Pittsburgh, will close next month.
According to a report in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the restaurant will end its service on March 23. Owners Justin and Hilary Prescott Severino told the paper that the decision was reached for a couple of reasons: their first child was recently born and they had just launched a mail-order salumi shop.
The Severinos will continue to occupy the Cure location in Upper Lawrenceville — it will be turned into a production facility for Salty Pork Bits charcuterie and eventually a retail location.
Read the full story in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
