Report: Cure to close in Lawrenceville

    By: Luke Torrance – Digital Producer, Pittsburgh Business Times , Pittsburgh Business Times

    PITTSBURGH - Cure, one of the most famous restaurants in Pittsburgh, will close next month.

    According to a report in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the restaurant will end its service on March 23. Owners Justin and Hilary Prescott Severino told the paper that the decision was reached for a couple of reasons: their first child was recently born and they had just launched a mail-order salumi shop.

    The Severinos will continue to occupy the Cure location in Upper Lawrenceville — it will be turned into a production facility for Salty Pork Bits charcuterie and eventually a retail location.

