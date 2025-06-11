Robotics Row expands as Aethon moves HQ to Strip District’s Burns White Center

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s Robotics Row has landed a new headquarters for one of the region’s best-established robotics companies.

ST Engineering Aethon, more than 20 years ago a well-funded startup whose Tug robot has now become a technological staple in hospitals throughout the world, has subleased the nearly 20,000-square-foot first floor of Burns White Center at 3 Crossings in the Strip District, taking a floor the law firm that anchors the property opted to lease out.

Peter Seiff, the CEO of Aethon, expects the new office will help the company continue to expand. He said in a prepared statement: “By situating ourselves in this vibrant area we’re not just changing our address – we’re positioning Aethon for our next phase of growth in the heart of Pittsburgh’s robotics ecosystem."

