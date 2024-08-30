ScareHouse parent company files for Chapter 11

Undead Productions has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The company is best known for its ScareHouse haunted house experience, which over the past 25 years has garnered national recognition and interest. Multiple-time Academy Award-winning horror director Guillermo Del Toro described a 2013 visit as “fantastic.” On an episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, Elijah Wood called the haunted house’s design “some of the best [he’d] ever seen.” Zombie performers also traveled to New York City and appeared on an episode of Good Morning America in 2014.

According to bankruptcy filings, Undead Productions has assets worth between $1 million and $10 million and liabilities between $100,000 and $500,000. The company indicated in filings that funds will be distributed to unsecured creditors. The largest claims outstanding are owed to the Huntington National Bank, with a blanket UCC filing of $369,432 and a loan of $98,891. Chapter 11 bankruptcy allows businesses to restructure their finances without being forced to liquidate assets.

For now, ScareHouse is on hold, with tentative hopes to reopen its location at the Pittsburgh Mills Mall, its second location, next year. The original Etna location houses The Basement, a haunt that is billed as a more intense experience that requires a signed waiver, which will operate “one last time” this year from September to November.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group