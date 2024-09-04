See inside Adams Township home that’s for sale for almost $3M (photos)

PITTSBURGH — A property is currently for sale in Adams Township for almost $3 million.

The property, totaling 2.16 acres, is located at 1653 Chapel Ridge Ln., and it is listed for sale with Gere and Doug Edwards of Achieve Realty.

The home, with four bedrooms and five bathrooms, offers 8,800 square feet of living space. The first floor of the home includes an open foyer and formal living and dining rooms. There is also a two-story family room, with an open bridge to the second floor, floor-to-ceiling windows, a wet bar and a double-sided stone fireplace shared with the kitchen. The gourmet kitchen features Japanese Bubinga Waterfall Kewazinga wood cabinetry, a large island, two refrigerator drawers, granite countertops, a breakfast area and a conversation area. There is also an office and a sunroom on the main floor.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group