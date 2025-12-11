Several Pittsburgh-area hospitals make U.S. News list for maternity care excellence

Several local hospitals have made the U.S. News & World Report list of best maternity hospitals in the United States.

UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh, Independence Health’s Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg and WVU Medicine University Hospitals in Morgantown, West Virginia, were honored for the quality of their maternity care.

The magazine looked at 901 hospitals for its 2026 list thatincluded hospital-submitted data for labor and delivery, C-section rates, newborn complication rates, and other measures. U.S. News & World Report,which also publishes the well-watched best hospitalslist every year, began this listing in 2021.

