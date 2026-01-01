Shapiro to become highest paid governor in the U.S. in 2026

Effective on Jan. 1, 2026, a 3.3% salary bump will go into effect for Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, along with a slew of other state officials.

That increase is the result of legislation outlined in the state’s Public Official Legislation Act, which states that the salaries of select government officials must be increased by the percent change in the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers, or CPI-U, for the PA-NJ-DE-MD area, based on the most recent 12 months worth of data available from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s according to a document from the Pennsylvania Office of the Budget.

The 3.3% increase will take Shapiro’s annual salary from $245,760 to $253,870. According to data from Business Insider, which lists the salaries of all 50 U.S. governors, as of November 2025, New York Governor Kathy Hochul was the highest paid at $250,000 per year, meaning Shapiro will surpass this figure in 2026 and become the highest paid governor in the U.S. Business Insider said that the average annual pay for a state governor in 2025 was $167,128.

