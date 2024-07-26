Business

Sports & Exhibition Authority considers possibility of bringing WNBA franchise in Pittsburgh

By Mike Larson – Managing Editor, Pittsburgh Business Times

PITTSBURGH — Women’s professional basketball in Pittsburgh?

Let’s just say the Sports & Exhibition Authority is looking into it.

According to agenda materials for the authority’s regularly scheduled monthly meeting on July 25, the board will vote to authorize the continuation of a study about securing a WNBA team.

