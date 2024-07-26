Sports & Exhibition Authority considers possibility of bringing WNBA franchise in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Women’s professional basketball in Pittsburgh?

Let’s just say the Sports & Exhibition Authority is looking into it.

According to agenda materials for the authority’s regularly scheduled monthly meeting on July 25, the board will vote to authorize the continuation of a study about securing a WNBA team.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group